Man arrested in mom's killing on Tucson's NW side

Jonathan Hatmaker

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of his mother, authorities say.

Jonathan Hatmaker was arrested after police went to a house on the northwest side near West Linda Vista Boulevard and North Hartman Lane about 11 a.m. Sunday after a reported shooting, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Hatmaker was at the front door holding a handgun, but deputies were able to take him into custody.

Deputies from Peggy Hatmaker, 66, inside the house. She died at the scene.

Hatmaker was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first degree murder.

