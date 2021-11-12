Man arrested in month-long spree of bank, business robberies in Tucson

A man suspected in a month-long spree of bank and business robberies in Tucson has been arrested.

James Siehen, 52, was arrested Nov. 5 following a bank robbery at First Convenience Bank, 1260 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd. on Tucson's south side, an FBI news release said.

According to a complaint, Siehien would enter a bank, approach the teller, and pass a demand note. In some instances, Siehien would threaten tellers with weapons, such as a machete or axe, though no injuries were reported.

The robberies netted a total of more than $12,000, court documents show. Three of the incidents were robbery attempts.

Siehien was taken into custody by the Tucson Police Department with assistance from the Southern Arizona Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, the FBI said.

He is a suspect in the following robberies or attempts:

• Oct. 4 and 12: Chase Bank, 2 E. Congress

• Oct. 19: Wells Fargo Bank, 1701 E. Speedway

• Oct. 21 and 25: Chase Bank, 2465 N. Campbell Ave.

• Oct. 26: Vantage West Credit Union, 801 E. Speedway

• Oct. 26: PNC Bank, 120 N. Stone Ave.