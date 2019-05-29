A man was arrested in Oro Valley Wednesday morning in connection to a hit-and-run crash, officials said.
Oro Valley police officers responded to reports of a reckless driver around 9:26 a.m. Wednesday. One officer pursuing the suspect saw a crash on Oracle Road and El Conquistador Way involving the suspect, according to a press release from the Oro Valley Police Department.
Timothy Charles Hart, 31, was found in an apartment complex and arrested after fleeing the crash scene on foot. One victim was transported to a local trauma center and was in stable condition.
After further investigation, officials found Hart is a suspect in a carjacking and an armed robbery in Tucson, the release said. Hart will be charged with criminal damage, hit and run with serious physical injury and felony charges stemming from the carjacking and robbery, .
The Tucson Police Department and Oro Valley Police Department are working together to investigate the case.