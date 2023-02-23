South Tucson police arrested a man in connection to a shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex.

Officers responded to a reported shooting just before 5 p.m. in the 300 block of East Benson Highway, near South Fourth Avenue.

A wounded woman was found at the scene and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses told officers the gunman fired several rounds into an apartment then fled.

Later, Tucson police stopped a car linked to the shooting. Leonel Jurado, 38, was arrested. A gun was later recovered, police said.

Jurado was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into a residential structure and prohibited possessor.