Man arrested in shooting death of 36-year-old woman on Tucson's south side

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old woman last month on Tucson’s south side.

Emilio Casimiro Lopez, who was wanted in the killing of Alejandra Valles Valenzuela, was arrested Wednesday night after he was seen trespassing through several yards near East Broadway and Houghton Road, Tucson police said. After an extended search, Lopez, 31, was taken into custody and treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

He was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, police said. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

On Jan. 21, officers were called to the 1100 block of East Irvington Road, near Park Avenue, where they found Valenzuela in the parking lot with gunshot trauma along with an additional victim. Valenzuela was pronounced dead at the scene and the male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe that the man and Valenzuela were leaving the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, near Bilby Road, in a SUV when they were stopped by Lopez. A confrontation ensued and Lopez opened fire into the SUV, striking Valenzuela and the man, police said.

The man and Valenzuela fled the area in the SUV, ultimately stopping at the 1100 block of East Irvington Road, police said.