Man arrested in shooting on Tucson's west side

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday on the city's west side, Tucson police say.
Just after noon Sunday, officers went to the 1400 block of West Grant Road, just west of Interstate-10 for reports of a shooting, said Roman Acosta, a spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.
One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and another man was arrested, Acosta said. Police continue to investigate.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Stephanie Casanova
Reporter
Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.