Man arrested in shooting on Tucson's west side
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday on the city's west side, Tucson police say.

Just after noon Sunday, officers went to the 1400 block of West Grant Road, just west of Interstate-10 for reports of a shooting, said Roman Acosta, a spokesman for the Tucson Police Department.

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and another man was arrested, Acosta said. Police continue to investigate.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

