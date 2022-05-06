Man arrested in slaying of woman on Tucson's south side

A man was arrested in connection to the killing of a 44-year-old woman on Tucson’s south side earlier this week.

Michael Edward Aguilar, 63, was arrested on Thursday after Tucson police found Christy Kaplowitch’s vehicle at a property in the 1700 block of East Bandana Lane, near East Summit Street. TPD Air Unit and SWAT personnel were requested to assist in the service of a search warrant for the property, where Aguilar was found in a mobile trailer, police said.

Detectives also learned that Aguilar and Kaplowitch were in a previous relationship, police said. Aguilar was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping and auto theft.

On May 2 just after 7 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of East Irvington Road, near South Park Avenue, after family members entered an apartment and found Kaplowitch with obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

