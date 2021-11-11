Man arrested in stranger sexual assault near University of Arizona in Tucson

Tucson Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near the University of Arizona campus on Nov. 6.

Stephon Montrel Buckingham, 23, was arrested Wednesday night near North Oracle and West Grant roads, police said. He is being held in the Pima County Jail on charges of sexual assault and burglary.

On Nov. 6 after 3 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue, south of Speedway, for a report of a sexual assault.

Police were able to interview the victim and sexual assault unit detectives credited crime scene technicians and the crime lab for helping identify the suspect so quickly, police said.

On Thursday, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus described the incident as a rare stranger sexual assault in a Tweet.

Several days ago a rare stranger sexual assault took place near our campus. Thanks to the skilled teamwork of our detectives, forensic personnel at our Crime Lab, and the amazing keen observational skills of our patrol officers, the suspect is in custody! — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) November 11, 2021