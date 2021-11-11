 Skip to main content
Man arrested in stranger sexual assault near University of Arizona in Tucson
Tucson Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman near the University of Arizona campus on Nov. 6.

Stephon Montrel Buckingham, 23, was arrested Wednesday night near North Oracle and West Grant roads, police said. He is being held in the Pima County Jail on charges of sexual assault and burglary.

On Nov. 6 after 3 a.m., police were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue, south of Speedway, for a report of a sexual assault.

Police were able to interview the victim and sexual assault unit detectives credited crime scene technicians and the crime lab for helping identify the suspect so quickly, police said.

On Thursday, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus described the incident as a rare stranger sexual assault in a Tweet. 

Stephon Montrel Buckingham

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

