A motorist in a restaurant drive-through beat a man who asked him to stop revving his pickup trick's engine, then shot at the man's house, Tucson police say.

Sean Soriano, 36, was revving his pickup truck's engine April 23, in the drive thru of a Jack in the Box, at 1202 W. St. Mary’s Road, just before midnight when a man walked over from a nearby home and asked him to stop, Tucson police said in a news release Thursday.

Soriano then exited the truck and beat the man, police said.

The man was able to walk away, but Soriano followed, yelling at him, police said.

Soriano’s pickup truck was seen later near the man’s house. Several shots were fired from the truck toward the house, police said.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Soriano was arrested Wednesday at a home on North Romero Road, police said.