Man arrested in Tucson road rage shooting that injured twin 5-year-old girls

A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that left twin 5-year-old girls injured in central Tucson on Tuesday afternoon.

Dominick Cooke, 36, was arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies and booked into the Pima County jail, according to a Tucson Police Department news release.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the area of North Dodge Boulevard and East Grant Road after the girls were injured during a road rage incident, police said. Cooke allegedly shot at a car that was being driven by the girls' parents, resulting in one of the children being taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned the twins were in child seats in the back of their family’s car when a sedan nearly crashed into them. The driver of the sedan that Cooke was a passenger in continued to drive aggressively and erratically as both cars continued eastbound on Grant Road.

A verbal fight then broke out between Cooke and the girls’ father. Cooke brandished a gun during the fight, police said. Fearing for the safety of his family, the father sped away from the suspect’s car.

A single gunshot was heard and the twin daughters began screaming, police said. The father immediately pulled over and called 911.