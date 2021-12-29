Man arrested in vandalism of Tucson synagogue

One man has been arrested in the vandalism of Tucson synagogue as police continue to investigate a separate incident at a local mosque over the weekend.

Tucson police have arrested Dustin Wilkerson, 37, in connection with vandalizing Kol Ami Tucson, 225 N. Country Club Road.

Detectives identified Wilkerson as the suspect after reviewing video surveillance, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage.

Police said Wilkerson was already in jail for assaulting an officer.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations called for stepped up security following an assault and vandalism incident at the Islamic Center of Tucson, 901 E. First St.

According to a press release from CAIR-Arizona, on Dec. 25, two men were reportedly assaulted by a group of people as they were walking into the Islamic Center of Tucson for morning prayers, leaving one man with a black eye.

After the men retreated into the mosque, two women from the group reportedly smashed one of the mosque's windows, the press release said.