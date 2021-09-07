Man barricaded in Tucson motel is linked to killing

A man in a standoff with police in a motel on Tucson's south side is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting early Tuesday, officials say.

The incident started around 2 a.m. when police say officers responding to an emergency call in the 3700 block of East 23rd Street found a woman who had be shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, a block south of Reid Park, near South Alvernon Way.

About 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a domestic violence situation inside a motel near South Palo Verde Road and Interstate 10. A man then barricaded himself inside the motel.

Late Tuesday, officials said the man is wanted in connection with both the shooting and the domestic violence call.

No details had been provided about either incident late Tuesday.

Sheriff's Department officials say the man was armed and alone in the motel room.

Deputies and negotiators with the SWAT team remained at the motel Tuesday evening.

