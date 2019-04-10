A Tucson man who fled to Wyoming after robbing an east-side bank in October 2017 has been sentenced to 18 1/2 years in prison, officials say.
Shad Richard Thompson, 43, and an accomplice, robbed a Pyramid Federal Credit Union of $4,784 with use of a demand note, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona.
In the Oct. 5 incident, the woman entered the bank with the note and carried a brown purse to hold the money as Thompson instructed her to do, the news release said.
He then waited in a parked vehicle hidden by bushes for her to exit the bank.
The pair were later arrested in Wyoming after fleeing with the money.
Authorities also learned Thompson had been involved in multiple bank robberies, including an arrest for allegedly assisting in a June 2012 robbery.