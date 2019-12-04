Daniel Miller was convicted Nov. 14 of second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

A man was recently convicted for killing a man and seriously injuring his ex-girlfriend in a shooting on Tucson's south side, the Pima County Attorney's Office said.

Daniel Miller, 38, faces up to 70 years in prison for second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the June 7, 2018 incident.

At about 7 a.m., Tucson police responded to a home in the 200 block of West Illinois Street for "numerous" reports of a shooting.

They found Miller's ex-girlfriend seriously injured and her companion, Michael Grove, dead from gunshot wounds. Both were lying in the street.

The woman suffered a traumatic brain injury and facial injuries in the shooting, the attorney's office said.

Detectives said Miller shot the pair after they walked out of the home, near South Sixth Avenue and West Ajo Way.

Phoenix police located Miller the next day at an apartment complex. He jumped from the two-story building, injuring himself, before being arrested.

Miller's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2020. 

