Man convicted in Tucson killing found dead in prison

A Tucson man convicted of killing his girlfriend has been found dead in his prison cell at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, officials say.

Eric Hill, 51, was found unresponsive Tuesday with injuries consistent with being in a fight in his shared housing unit, a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry said.

Criminal investigators with ADCRR are handling the case, and the department intends to pursue criminal charges, the news release said.

In 2008, Hill strangled his girlfriend, Angela Gayden, 21. He burned her body and buried it in the desert near Interstate 10 and South Wilmot Road, according to Star news archives.

Hill was convicted of first degree murder in 2010 and sentenced to life in prison.

