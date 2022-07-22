 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man convicted in Tucson killing found dead in prison

Matt York, The Associated Press, File 2009

A Tucson man convicted of killing his girlfriend has been found dead in his prison cell at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, officials say.

Eric Hill, 51, was found unresponsive Tuesday with injuries consistent with being in a fight in his shared housing unit, a news release from the Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry said.

Criminal investigators with ADCRR are handling the case, and the department intends to pursue criminal charges, the news release said.

In 2008, Hill strangled his girlfriend, Angela Gayden, 21. He burned her body and buried it in the desert near Interstate 10 and South Wilmot Road, according to Star news archives.

Hill was convicted of first degree murder in 2010 and sentenced to life in prison.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News