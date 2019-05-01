Lewis William Parks, 45, was convicted last week for attempted sexual assault of a stranger in Pima County.

 Pima County Attorney's Office

A man was convicted of attempting to sexually assault a woman after breaking into her home in April 2018, the Pima County Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Lewis William Parks, 45, was accused of entering the home while armed with a knife and getting on top of her bed as she slept. 

"He told her to be quiet or he would cut her," an attorney's office news release said. The woman fought back and escaped, suffering cuts to her hands in the process.

Parks then fled through the back door of the home. The woman and a neighbor called 911. 

The fingerprints and DNA evidence left behind led detectives to Parks.

He was also found guilty of aggravated assault and burglary, the news release said.

Parks' sentencing is scheduled for June 10.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1