A Tucson man was convicted last week of child sex abuse charges, including three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, officials say.
Baudelio Rodriguez, 37, was accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl and recording some of the acts between late 2017 and early 2018, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.
He then kept the recordings and collected additional files showing children being sexually exploited, the attorney's office said.
Rodriguez was also convicted of two counts of molestation of a child and 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
He will be sentenced on Sept. 9.