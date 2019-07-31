Baudelio Rodriquez, 37, was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on July 24. 

 Pima County Attorney's Office

A Tucson man was convicted last week of child sex abuse charges, including three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, officials say.

Baudelio Rodriguez, 37, was accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl and recording some of the acts between late 2017 and early 2018, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

He then kept the recordings and collected additional files showing children being sexually exploited, the attorney's office said.

Rodriguez was also convicted of two counts of molestation of a child and 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 9.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.