A man crashed into a local nail salon after he was shot in midtown Tucson Monday afternoon.
Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Broadway and South Country Club Road.
When they arrived at the scene, Tucson police found a vehicle that had crashed into White File, a nail salon at 2928 E. Broadway.
The man driving the vehicle was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect in the shooting was detained at the scene.
Tucson police said the victim and the suspect got into a fight, which led to the shooting.
Before he was able to be booked into jail, the suspect was taken to a hospital for medical reasons. He is still receiving treatment, police said.
The identities of those involved were not released on Tuesday morning.
