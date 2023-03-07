A man crashed into a local nail salon after he was shot in midtown Tucson Monday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Broadway and South Country Club Road.

When they arrived at the scene, Tucson police found a vehicle that had crashed into White File, a nail salon at 2928 E. Broadway.

The man driving the vehicle was found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the shooting was detained at the scene.

Tucson police said the victim and the suspect got into a fight, which led to the shooting.

Before he was able to be booked into jail, the suspect was taken to a hospital for medical reasons. He is still receiving treatment, police said.

The identities of those involved were not released on Tuesday morning.