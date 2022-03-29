 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dead after Tucson police shooting
Tucson Fire paramedics tend to a man who was shot by Tucson police at 8600 E. Old Spanish Trail on March 29, 2022.

 Courtesy of Cheryl Holland

A man is dead following a police shooting early this morning on Tucson’s east side.

The Tucson Police Department has released no details about the shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes complex on Old Spanish Trail near South Camino Seco. However, a resident provided the Star with a photo showing a man whose body is covered with a sheet and one showing a bloody scene in the small patio area of a ground-floor apartment.

“I’m just trying to get my stuff,” a resident said she heard a man say just before hearing four shots at the complex, 8600 E. Spanish Trail.

The resident says she rushed to her window and saw a man’s body on the ground.

Police remained at the shooting scene late this morning as they continue to investigate.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

