A man was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting outside BK Tacos and Hot Dogs shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, authorities say.
One of the men was found shot in the parking lot when officers arrived, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman. The popular Tucson restaurant is located at 5118 S. 12th Avenue.
The man, said to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Officers learned from witnesses that a second man left in a vehicle south of the restaurant. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and remains there as of Friday night, Dugan said.
He said the men were in the parking lot when at least two other men approached them. There was a short verbal altercation before gunshots were heard.
Officers are still searching for the men that fled the scene.
Gang detectives were among the personnel at the scene, Dugan said, adding that the incident appeared to be gang related.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.