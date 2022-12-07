Man dead in officer-involved shooting on Tucson's south side

Tucson police shot and killed a man following a domestic disturbance at a southside apartment complex on Wednesday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to the apartment complex, located at 5515 South Forgeus Avenue, after receiving multiple reports of a domestic disturbance. During the first report, the suspect had forced his way into the victim’s residence, police said.

Officers gathered information that the suspect was acting erratic, armed with a sharp instrument and had forced his way back into the victim’s residence. While he was inside, he reportedly stabbed several objects and was involved in a physical altercation with a neighbor, police said.

Upon arriving to the complex, officers found the suspect in front of the victim’s apartment and saw him holding a knife. Police were aware that the victim was hiding inside of her residence at the time.

Officers gave several commands for the suspect to drop the knife, but the suspect did not follow their orders. As an attempt to deescalate the situation, officers deployed a beanbag shotgun to try and get the suspect to drop the knife, police said.

The effort was unsuccessful and the suspect attempted to go inside of the victim’s apartment. Officers then fired their weapons, striking the suspect, police said.

Aid was rendered to the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or other community members were injured during the incident.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be the primary investigator in the criminal portion of the investigation. TPD’s Office of Professional Standards will conduct the internal investigation.

Names of the suspect or officers involved were not released.

Wednesday's shooting is the third incident this week involving law enforcement in the area.

On Sunday night, a man was shot and killed by Tucson Police after they said he fired a gun toward officers.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper also shot and killed a man near Arivaca on Sunday following a confrontation that stemmed from a traffic stop.