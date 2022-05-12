 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man detained after scaling fence at Tucson's Reid Park Zoo

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson Police took a man into custody after he reportedly scaled a perimeter fence and gained entry into a Reid Park Zoo habitat on Thursday morning.

The man climbed an 8-foot-tall fence with barbed wire at the top and made his way into a tortoise habitat. No animals or humans were harmed in the incident. 

Zoo staff saw the man around 10 a.m. and called the police, who led the man out of the zoo and detained him, a news release from Reid Park Zoo said. 

“People trespassing into the zoo can pose serious threats to themselves and the animals,” said Reid Park Zoological Society President and CEO Nancy Kluge in the news release. “We are glad that no one was hurt, but we are taking this incident seriously. We are grateful to Tucson Police Department who responded quickly and to the staff who quickly responded with the zoo’s emergency protocols.”

The identity of the man was not available Thursday afternoon.

