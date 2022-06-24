Man dies after being assaulted in parking lot, Tucson police say

A man has died after being physically assaulted in an argument on Tucson’s east side Wednesday evening, police said.

On June 22 just after 4 p.m., officers working off duty at the Eastpointe Market Place, in the 6900 block of East 22nd Street, were advised of an assault that took place in the parking lot.

Officers found Christopher Hart, 37, with obvious signs of blunt force trauma, Tucson police said.

Hart was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and died June 23 due to his injuries.

Detectives learned there was an argument between Hart and a group of men. Later, additional men arrived and reportedly physically assaulted Hart and his friend, police said. The assailants fled the area prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

