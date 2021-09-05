Man dies after being hit by a car in downtown Tucson

A man has died after being hit by a car in downtown Tucson on Aug. 15, officials said.

Donald William Taulbee, 67, died on Sept. 3 because of injuries from the crash, police said.

On Aug. 15 at 2:39 a.m., officers arrived at the 100 block of West Congress Street after reports of a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian, police said. Taulbee was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to interviews, Taulbee was walking westbound on Congress Street in the median lane when a white 2002 Nissan Maxima hit him, police said. Detectives noted that Taulbee was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Nissan immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI officer determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no citations have been issued at this time.