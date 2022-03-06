Man dies after being hit by a truck on Tucson's east side

A man has died after he was hit by a truck last month on Tucson’s east side.

On Feb. 26, Eugene Reed Logan, 61, was crossing from south to north in a marked crosswalk on the east side of the intersection at Prudence Road and Speedway when he was struck by a grey 2015 Ford F150 towing a trailer, Tucson Police said. The truck was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Prudence road onto eastbound Speedway.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Tucson Fire personnel took Logan to St. Joseph’s hospital for further evaluation. On March 5, Logan was pronounced dead from injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk was a major contributing factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Any criminal charges will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation.