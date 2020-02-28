You are the owner of this article.
Man dies after being hit by truck in hit and run southwest of Sahuarita

Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man died after being hit by a truck Friday evening almost 30 miles southwest of Tucson, officials said. 

Around 5:30 p.m., Pima County deputies responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on West Magee Ranch Road about three miles west of South Mission Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. 

When they arrived, deputies found a man dead from the collision, the department said. 

Deputies say a person driving a white Dodge Ram truck with multiple occupants hit the man then fled the scene. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

