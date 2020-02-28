Man dies after being hit by truck in hit and run southwest of Sahuarita

A man died after being hit by a truck Friday evening almost 30 miles southwest of Tucson, officials said.
Around 5:30 p.m., Pima County deputies responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian on West Magee Ranch Road about three miles west of South Mission Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
When they arrived, deputies found a man dead from the collision, the department said.
Deputies say a person driving a white Dodge Ram truck with multiple occupants hit the man then fled the scene.
