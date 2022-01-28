 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after being hit by truck in midtown Tucson
A man has died after being hit by a truck in midtown Tucson on Thursday night.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m., when officers were called to the area of North Campbell Avenue and East Waverly Street for reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

According to interviews conducted by officers, the pedestrian was attempting to cross North Campbell Avenue when he was struck by a southbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and, according to witness statements, was sprinting when he entered the roadway, police said.

The driver, a man in the 20s, cooperated with the investigation and was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Midblock crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor, but excessive speed by the driver is a potential contributing factor that detectives are investigating, police said.

