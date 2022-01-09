Man dies after being hit by truck on Tucson's south side

A man has died after he was struck by a truck on Tucson’s south side Saturday morning.

Thomas James West, 20, was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, Tucson Police said.

On Saturday, just before 8 a.m., officers arrived at the 600 block of West Valencia Road, near South 12th Avenue, after receiving reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Detectives determined that West was attempting to cross Valencia Road from south to north when he was struck by a red 1995 Ford F150, police said. West was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It was determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Midblock crossing by West is the major contributing factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.