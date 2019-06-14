Tucson police have identified the man who died after a rollover crash on Interstate 19 Wednesday night as he was being driven to the hospital after being shot, Tucson police say.
Luis Puente, 24, was with two men inside an apartment when he was shot about 9 p.m., police say. One person called 911, but others decided to drive him to the hospital before help arrived at the apartment in the 200 block of West Valencia Road, near South 12th Avenue.
Officers at the scene found the apartment empty but there were several shell casings in the parking lot, a police news release said.
A short time later, a two-vehicle rollover crash was reported on I-19, north of Valencia.
Puente and two men had been thrown from one of the vehicles in the wreck.
Puente was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to a hospital.
The two other men suffered serious injuries and were also taken to a hospital.
Police say that the crashed happed when the speeding driver lost control and struck the second vehicle in the interstate. Both vehicles rolled over and landed in a desert area.
Two people in the second vehicle suffered minor injures. They were not associated with the men, according to the news release.
The case is still being investigated.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.