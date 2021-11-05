Man dies after being struck by car on Tucson's north side

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Tucson’s north side Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of North Stone Avenue, near East Glenn Street, for reports of a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Detectives believe the man left the sidewalk area and stepped into the roadway where he was hit by a white 2015 Ford transit van that was traveling north on Stove Avenue in the curb lane, police said.

Detectives also noted that the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the street lights in the area were operational.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said. The DUI unit determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations or charges have been issued.