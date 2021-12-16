 Skip to main content
Man dies after being struck by car on Tucson's south side
A man has died after being struck by a car on Tucson’s south side Wednesday evening.

On Dec. 15 just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South Alvernon Way and East Concord Stravenue, near Interstate 10, for a report of a collision involving a man and a black 2016 Ford Explorer, Tucson police said.

Detectives determined that the man was trying to cross South Alvernon Way when the driver struck him. The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The man was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead shortly after. His name has not been released, pending notification of family.

A DUI officer determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Midblock crossing by the man is a major contributing factor in the collision, police said.

