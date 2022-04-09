Man dies after being struck by vehicle in midtown Tucson

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in midtown Tucson on Friday night.

Tucson police said a pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was attempting to cross North Alvernon Way from east to west when a white 1992 Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound in the curb lane struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Investigators learned that the pedestrian was in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck, police said. Detectives are also reviewing witness statements that indicate that the pedestrian was difficult to see when he crossed the street.

The investigation is ongoing.

