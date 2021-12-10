Man dies after crash with impaired driver in midtown Tucson

A man has died after an impaired driver struck his vehicle Thursday evening in midtown Tucson.

Robert Charles Stewart, 78, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Banner University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Tucson police said.

On Dec. 9 at 4:20 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Tucson Boulevard for a report of a serious-injury crash involving a 2021 Ram pickup truck and a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Detectives determined that Stewart, the driver of the Ram, was pulling out of a private driveway onto the westbound lanes of 22nd Street when the Ford F-150 struck him, police said. The crash sent both trucks into the intersection, striking three vehicles. No additional injuries were reported.

An officer from the DUI unit determined that the driver of the Ford F-150, a man in his 50s, was impaired at the time of the crash, police said. Roadway evidence and witness interviews also indicate that the Ford F-150 was traveling above the posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour.