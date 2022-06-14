Man dies after crashing car near Interstate 10

A man has died after he lost control of his car and crashed near Interstate 10 on Monday night.

On June 13, Ignacio Rodriguez Robledo, 33, was driving a white 2003 Honda Odyssey minivan north on South Freeway when he lost control and struck the west side curb, driving onto the landscape and overcorrecting, Tucson police said. Robledo then drove across both northbound lanes before the vehicle rolled.

Officers arrived at the 1400 block of South Freeway, on the east side of the I-10, where they pronounced Robledo dead at the scene. Detectives said Robledo was not wearing a seat belt.

Detectives are awaiting reports to determine if impairment or speed played a role in the crash.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

