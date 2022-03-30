Man dies after crashing into concrete pillar on Tucson's east side

A man has died after he crashed into a concrete pillar on Tucson's east side earlier this month.

On March 9, Paul Jones Williams, 55, was driving a blue 1994 Chevrolet Suburban westbound on Speedway through the intersection at North Kolb Road when it collided into the back of a blue Scion TC, Tucson police said. Witness statements said Williams was traveling well above the posted speed limit.

Williams continued driving westbound at a high speed, striking a Dodge Durango and a Toyota Camry, police said. He eventually drove off the roadway and struck a large concrete pillar.

Police said Williams was not wearing his seatbelt and was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Tucson Fire medics took Williams to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On March 28, he died due to the injuries he sustained during the crash.

Additional reports will be reviewed to determine if a potential medical issue — pre collision — can be attributed to Williams’s driving behavior, police said.