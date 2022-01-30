 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after fatal crash in midtown Tucson
A man has died after he was involved in a collision that happened this month in midtown Tucson.

Pedro Roland Lozano, 36, died Saturday from injuries suffered Jan. 14, police said.

On Jan. 14 just before 10:30 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of South Swan Road and East 16th Street after receiving reports of a serious injury collision. Lozano, who was driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle, a white 2003 BMW sedan, had fled on foot after the crash, police said. Officers searched the area but did not find them.

According to interviews conducted at the scene, detectives believe that both vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Swan Road when the BMW struck the front driver’s side of the Silverado while overtaking the pickup in the curb lane. The Silverado then lost control and drove into the center raised median and struck a palm tree.

After striking the palm tree, the Silverado ricocheted back into the roadway and Lozano was ejected from the pickup, police said. The BMW continued southbound momentarily before coming to a stop, and the occupants fled the scene.

Traffic detectives noted that Lozano was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and believe impairment was a factor, police said.

Detectives are following up on leads to identify the driver and the passenger from the BMW. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

