Man dies after head-on crash on Tucson's south side
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man has died after he drove into oncoming traffic on Tucson’s south side earlier this month.

On March 1, Daniel Flores, 28, was driving a red 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Nogales Highway, approaching West Irvington Road, when he drove left of the center lane and into southbound lanes, striking a yellow 2017 Hyundai Veloster head on, Tucson Police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries. 

Flores died Tuesday, March 22, due to injuries he sustained during the crash, police said.

