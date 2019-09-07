A man died after being shot at a Circle K on Grant Road and Oracle Road Friday night. 

 Tucson Police Department

A man died late Friday night after he was shot at a Circle K in Tucson’s north side.

Tucson Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. Friday at the corner of West Grant Road and North Oracle Road. An adult male was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after, said Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department spokesman.

The shooting suspect fled on foot, Magos said. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 88-CRIME, an anonymout tipster line.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This story will be updated.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.