A man died late Friday night after he was shot at a Circle K in Tucson’s north side.
Tucson Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. Friday at the corner of West Grant Road and North Oracle Road. An adult male was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after, said Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department spokesman.
The shooting suspect fled on foot, Magos said. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call 88-CRIME, an anonymout tipster line.
This story will be updated.