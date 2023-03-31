A man has died after he was shot in midtown Tucson last week.

On March 20 just after 10:30 p.m., officers found Shamus Baines, 46, with gunshot wounds after responding to a 911 call about a shooting in the 800 block of East Alturas Street, near North First Avenue, a news release from the Tucson Police Department said.

Baines was taken to Banner - University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died on March 29.

It was later learned that the woman who called 911 was the suspected shooter, the news release said. She had recently met Baines and they agreed to have him pick her up along with another woman at her house and drive to a nearby business.

When dropping off one of the women, a fight broke out and Baines was shot, the news release said.

No arrests have been made and detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.