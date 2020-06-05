Man dies following motorcycle crash on Tucson's southeast side

A 62-year-old man has died following a motorcycle crash on Tucson's southeast side that left his wife injured.
Jeffrey McAllister and his wife were riding a 2017 Harley Davidson westbound on Mary Ann Cleveland Way when they collided with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Yaris as it attempted to turn left onto Houghton Road on May 29 around 7:30 p.m., Tucson Police said.
According to police, the driver of the Yaris made a left on a yellow arrow before the crash occurred.
McAllister and his wife were treated at the scene before being taken to Banner - University Medical Center. No one in the Yaris was hurt.
On June 2, McAllister died while receiving treatment at the hospital. His wife's injuries were not life-threatening.
There was no indication of impairment by either driver and no citations have been issued, police said.
