 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man dies following Saturday crash on I-10 in Tucson

Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified a 48-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 10 near South Kino Parkway.

Brian Bausch was driving a 2009 Dodge pickup that was carrying a horse trailer when a Suzuki sideswiped his truck, causing Bausch to lose control, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Bausch's pickup slammed into a cement pillar.

Bausch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there is no evidence of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.K. is testing the largest ever four-day workweek pilot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News