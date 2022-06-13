Man dies following Saturday crash on I-10 in Tucson

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified a 48-year-old man who died in a two-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 10 near South Kino Parkway.
Brian Bausch was driving a 2009 Dodge pickup that was carrying a horse trailer when a Suzuki sideswiped his truck, causing Bausch to lose control, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Bausch's pickup slammed into a cement pillar.
Bausch was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there is no evidence of impairment.
The investigation is ongoing.