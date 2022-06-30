 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in collision on Tucson's east side

Vehicle collision, Tucson, 2022

Tucson Police officers at the scene of a vehicle collision with a fatality at Pima Street and Beverly Avenue on Wednesday.

 Shekib Rahmani / Arizona Daily Star

A man has died after he was involved in a collision on Tucson’s east side Wednesday morning.

On June 29, Aaron H. Lee, 53, who was driving a multi-colored 2003 Mercury Sable, was stopped at a stop sign on Beverly Avenue, Tucson Police said. At this time, a blue 2008 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Pima Street in the curb lane when Lee proceeded from the stop sign in front of the Toyota.

Both officers and Tucson Fire personnel responded to the collision and pronounced Lee dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Toyota was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with minor injuries.

It was determined that the driver of the Toyota was not impaired at the time of the collision, police said.

Failure to yield from a stop sign by Lee is the major contributing factor of the collision, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

