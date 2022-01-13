Man dies in crash with semi-truck on Tucson's south side

A man died after a semi-truck crashed into the car he was driving on Tucson’s south side Wednesday afternoon.

On Jan. 12 at 12 p.m., officers were called to a serious-injury collision at East Valencia and South Palo Verde roads. Upon arrival, bystanders were found administering CPR to Clay Gerald Turner, 46, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, a man in his 40s, was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

According to interviews conducted by police, Turner was driving a silver 2007 Chrysler Sebring eastbound on Valencia when he turned left in front of the westbound semi. Witnesses said east- and westbound travel on Valencia Road had a green light at the time of the crash.

Turner was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. It was also determined that the driver of the semi-truck was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Police said failure to yield while making a left turn is the major contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.