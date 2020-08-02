Man dies in fight in midtown Tucson apartments

A man was killed in a fight at a midtown Tucson apartment Saturday, officials said.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to an apartment complex at 4860 E. Pima St. to reports of a fight, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found David Eugene Nickerson, 58, unresponsive in front of the apartment. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses told officers a neighbor walked over to Nickerson who was sitting outside his apartment and started the fight. The suspect went back to his apartment after the fight, police said.

The man refused to leave his apartment and the Tucson Police SWAT Team got into the apartment and arrested Thomas Howard Turner. Turner was treated at a hospital for minor injuries then booked into Pima County Jail where he will face second-degree murder charges, police said.

