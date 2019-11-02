A man died in a hit and run collision on Tucson's south side Friday night, officials said.
Around 6:30 p.m., Mark Anthony Valenzuela, 59, was crossing Irvington Road northbound just west of Campbell Avenue when a westbound vehicle hit him. Valenzuela was transported to Banner University Medical Center, where he died shortly after arriving, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.
Valenzuela was not on a crosswalk, the department said.
Tucson police detectives are investigating the incident. According to witnesses, the man driving the vehicle did not stop after the crash, the department said. Witnesses said the vehicle was a large, dark colored pickup truck that was lifted and had off-road tires, the department said. Detectives found metallic navy blue vehicle parts at the scene, believed to be part of a Nissan Titan.
Based on roadway evidence, speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the department said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
A separate, nearby crash Friday night caused a power outage that affected the intersection at South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road and the surrounding area.
Irvington Road was closed from Park Avenue to Campbell Avenue for a few hours Friday night.