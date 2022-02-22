Man dies in motorcycle crash on Tucson's southeast side

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing his bike on Tucson’s southeast side early Tuesday morning.

Tucson police responded to the area of South Kolb and East Valencia Roads just after 2:30 a.m. for reports of downed motorcyclist. Tucson Fire also responded and pronounced the man, in his 20s, dead at the scene.

The man was riding a 2007 Kawasaki VN900 south on Kolb when he lost control of the bike and was thrown and struck a nearby drainage grate, Tucson police said. He was not wearing a helmet and was riding the bike on a suspended driver’s license while lacking a motorcycle endorsement.

The man's name was not released pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing and police are looking into any contributing factors.

The traffic fatality marks the 19th recorded on Tucson roadways so far in 2022, the fourth involving a motorcycle. That put’s the city ahead of last year’s total of 10 roadway fatalities at this point in the year.

