Man dies in rollover crash on Tucson's northwest side
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Tucson’s northwest side Thursday morning.

Travis Ninnemann, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Jan. 6 at 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle collision on West Orange Grove Road near Blue Boulevard, near Sandario Road. Ninnemann, who was driving a Ford Explorer, was traveling eastbound on Orange Grove when the SUV left the roadway and rolled over.

The vehicle had no passengers, PCSD said.

