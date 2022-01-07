Man dies in rollover crash on Tucson's northwest side

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Tucson’s northwest side Thursday morning.
Travis Ninnemann, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.
On Jan. 6 at 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle collision on West Orange Grove Road near Blue Boulevard, near Sandario Road. Ninnemann, who was driving a Ford Explorer, was traveling eastbound on Orange Grove when the SUV left the roadway and rolled over.
The vehicle had no passengers, PCSD said.
