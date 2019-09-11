A man died Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash in which the man's car caught fire on Tucson's southwest side, officials said.
At around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire officials responded to a report of a crash on South Mission Road and West Ohio Street, north of West Irvington Road. Tucson Fire officials attempted to render aid to Oscar R. Hernandez, 28, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the police department said in a news release.
Hernandez was driving a 2004 Mercedes-Benz south on Mission Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to follow a slight left curve near the intersection of Ohio Street, the department said.
Hernandez hit the west curb and drove over the sidewalk traveling through the desert until it reached an embankment on the north side of Ohio Street. The car then went airborne over Ohio Street and landed against a hill on the southwest corner of Mission Road and Ohio Street, catching fire as soon as it stopped.
Hernandez was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, landing several feet west of the car, the department said.
Interviews and roadway evidence indicate speed was a factor in the crash, the department said. The investigation is ongoing.