Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Tucson's south side
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man died after crashing into a railroad crossing pole Friday evening on Tucson’s south side.

On Nov. 26 before 6:30 p.m., officers found a white 1999 Isuzu Rodeo after arriving at the 600 block of East 22nd Street, near South Park Avenue, for a report of a single-car collision, Tucson police said.

David Alan Ruben, 74, the driver of the Rodeo, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives determined Ruben was driving eastbound on 22nd Street when he made a sudden movement, taking the car into the median and into a railroad crossing signal. The Rodeo then rolled before coming to a rest, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

