Man dies weeks after crash on Tucson's east side

A man has died weeks after another driver crashed into him while driving under the influence on Tucson’s east side, Tucson police said.

On Oct. 13, Rasson Keyon Howell was driving a silver 2005 Buick Le Sabre south on Kolb Road when he failed to stop for a red light, colliding with a 1999 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling east on Stella Road, Tucson police said.

Jon Franklin Jones, 55, the driver of the Toyota, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Howell, 33, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said. It was determined that Howell was impaired at the time of the crash.

Howell was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Oct. 28, Jones died due to his injuries. As a result of his death, the charges against Howell will be updated by the Pima County Attorney’s Office, police said.